Teen accused of plowing through Florida cemetery, damaging headstones

An 18-year-old man accused of plowing through a cemetery and damaging several headstones in Florida has been arrested, NBC6 affiliate WESH reported.

The Wildwood Police Department said shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a driver ran through the Greenwood Cemetery, striking multiple tombstones.

The driver then fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV. According to WESH, police found parts of the car at the cemetery.

"I got a message from my friend, and I rushed here because my friend said, 'Someone has damaged the graveyard, and I believe your grandmother was one of the headstones that got hit,'" Jonie Taylor told WESH. "I was heartbroken. I was pissed more than anything."

With the help of the evidence and surveillance video, detectives said they tracked down the vehicle and the suspect at a home located about two miles from the graveyard.

Police said the suspect is charged with leaving the scene of a crash and causing property damage.

They added he will also face three counts of criminal mischief for causing property damage at a construction site in October and December.

"I just hope whoever did this really regrets what they did, changes their ways and comes out here and makes it right," said Deborah Lochrie, who has loved ones buried at the cemetery, told WESH. "I just can’t believe what went on."