El Portal

Teen Bicyclist Hospitalized After Being Struck by Car in NW Miami-Dade

By NBC 6

A teen bicyclist was hospitalized after being struck by a car in northwest Miami-Dade
NBC 6

A teen bicyclist was hospitalized after being struck by a car in northwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning.

The incident happened in the area of Northwest 88th Street and N. Miami Avenue in El Portal.

Footage from the scene showed a bicycle in the roadway not far from a car that had a smashed windshield.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed that a pediatric patient was taken to a local trauma center from the scene.

No other information was immediately known.

