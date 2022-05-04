Teen Bicyclist Hospitalized After Being Struck by Car in NW Miami-Dade

A teen bicyclist was hospitalized after being struck by a car in northwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning.

The incident happened in the area of Northwest 88th Street and N. Miami Avenue in El Portal.

Footage from the scene showed a bicycle in the roadway not far from a car that had a smashed windshield.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed that a pediatric patient was taken to a local trauma center from the scene.

No other information was immediately known.

