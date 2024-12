A 19-year-old was found safe after a reported kidnapping in Miami early Sunday, authorities said.

Miami Police officials said officers responded to the area of Southwest 13th Avenue and 1st Street around 12:45 a.m. to investigate the incident.

Investigators believe the 19-year-old was kidnapped by someone known to them and was later found safe.

Officials haven't given any other details but said detectives are still searching for the suspect.