Thieves caught on camera stealing $71,000 car from Coral Springs complex

The search is on for the people caught on surveillance video stealing two vehicles in the middle of the night from a Coral Springs neighborhood.

It happened at the Marquis Coral Springs apartments near West Sample Road and Coral Springs Drive at around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 12.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

One resident, Jorge Lopez, said his 2023 Chevrolet Camaro was one of the cars swiped from right in front of his home.

“It hurts. You know, you’re mad, and there’s really nothing you can do about it,” he said. “You feel violated, honestly. It’s sad.”

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

Video shows the thieves in the middle of the act. First, it looks like one of the thieves inspects the tires and front of the car, which Lopez says is worth $71,000.

Other footage shows the same thief smashing the driver’s side window, turning the car on and then driving off with another car waiting.

“It basically looks like it turned on, like if the key was inside the vehicle,” Lopez said.

The last video shows the cars speeding off, even crashing into one of the gates. They stop for a few seconds, then speed off.

Lopez said his laptop and credit cards were inside.

He also said the car had a built-in tracking device, but the thieves disabled it.

“They disabled that around the same time they took the car, within seconds,” Lopez said. “These thieves are definitely getting more sophisticated.”

Lopez said he’s not the only victim. A neighbor reportedly had their 2024 Ram 1500 TRX, worth about $100,000, stolen, too.

Coral Springs police confirmed they’re investigating two grand theft autos from the complex.

“These guys are out looking. They’re hunting. They’re hunting for their next vehicle to steal,” Lopez said.

Now he’s sharing his story, hoping it will help him get his car back.

“I always thought this could never happen to me and it did. For my future vehicles, I definitely will be installing other systems to protect my assets,” he said.

For now, Lopez has been using a rental car to get around.

Anyone with information is asked to call Coral Springs police.