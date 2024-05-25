Fort Lauderdale

TikTok star arrested in Broward County on driving-related charges

Franky Venegas, who is originally from West Palm Beach, was arrested in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, court records show.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A member of a viral hip-hop duo is facing a series of driving-related charges.

TikTok star Franky Venegas is part of 'The Island Boys' with his twin brother, Alex Venegas.

He is accused of reckless driving, driving without a valid license and providing a fake ID to an officer, according to records.

Venegas was booked into the Broward County Jail.

