TikTok star arrested in Broward County on driving-related charges

A member of a viral hip-hop duo is facing a series of driving-related charges.

TikTok star Franky Venegas is part of 'The Island Boys' with his twin brother, Alex Venegas.

Franky Venegas, who is originally from West Palm Beach, was arrested in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, court records show.

He is accused of reckless driving, driving without a valid license and providing a fake ID to an officer, according to records.

Venegas was booked into the Broward County Jail.