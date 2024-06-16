18-year-old arrested in deadly shooting of teen in Florida City

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old in Florida City on Saturday morning.

Jeron Smith is facing second degree murder in the death of Damarion Bailey, 15.

Mugshot of Jeron Smith, 18, accused in the shooting death of Damarion Bailey, 15.

Florida City officers responded to the scene, near northwest 13th street and fifth avenue, around 10:30 a.m. Saturday where they reportedly found Bailey with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, according to Miami-Dade Police.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, but the suspected gunman took off before officers arrived, police said.

They later tracked down that shooter, identified as Smith, who is set to go before a judge in bond court Sunday.

