Tractor-Trailer Crashes Into Concrete Barrier Behind Kendall Lakes Home

Police are currently at the scene of a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a concrete barrier outside a Kendall Lakes home Wednesday morning.

Chopper 6 was over the scene, which was located at Southwest 127th Avenue and 51st Street.

The large vehicle broke through a concrete barrier located behind a home. Pieces of concrete could be scene scattered throughout the yard, but no visible damage could be seen on the home.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, one person was transported to the hospital.

This a developing story. Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates

