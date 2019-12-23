Broward

Tractor Trailer Fire Causes Traffic Delays on Major Broward Roadway

Crews responded to the scene of the crash along the northbound lanes of I-75 just north of the intersection with Royal Palm Boulevard

BSO Fire Rescue

A fiery morning crash involving a tractor trailer caused a traffic nightmare on a busy Broward roadway.

Crews responded to the scene of the crash along the northbound lanes of I-75 just north of the intersection with Royal Palm Boulevard just after 7:30 a.m., shutting down the three rights lanes as a result.

Firefighters spent about 20 minutes putting out the blaze, according to BSO Fire Rescue officials, and drivers are advised to avoid the area due to delays.

Local

Miami-Dade 37 mins ago

Miami-Dade City Starts Resilience Fund for Climate Change

Florida 5 hours ago

Florida Increasing Minimum Wage Starting January 1st Ahead of Vote on Major Increase

Officials released no information on the driver’s condition.

This article tagged under:

BrowardI-75tractor trailer crash
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Video Investigations Responds Entertainment 6 In The Mix Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us