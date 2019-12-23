Tractor Trailer Fire Causes Traffic Delays on Major Broward Roadway

A fiery morning crash involving a tractor trailer caused a traffic nightmare on a busy Broward roadway.

Crews responded to the scene of the crash along the northbound lanes of I-75 just north of the intersection with Royal Palm Boulevard just after 7:30 a.m., shutting down the three rights lanes as a result.

Firefighters spent about 20 minutes putting out the blaze, according to BSO Fire Rescue officials, and drivers are advised to avoid the area due to delays.

Officials released no information on the driver’s condition.