Transgender man dies days after being shot at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach

A transgender man who was shot at the Gulfstream Park shopping center in Hallandale Beach has died, police said.

The shooting happened early Thursday morning near Strike 10 bowling, according to Hallandale Beach Police.

The victim, identified as 36-year-old Latoya Arnold, was taken to Aventura Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said. He died from his injuries on Sunday.

The shooting was an isolated incident. Police said the cause is under investigation but do not believe it was a hate crime.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).