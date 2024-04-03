Hallandale Beach

One in critical condition after shooting at Gulfstream Park shopping center in Hallandale Beach

One victim was transported to Aventura Hospital in critical condition, according to police

By Lena Salzbank

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating a shooting at the Gulfstream Park shopping center.

Officers responded to 803 Silks Run, Hallandale Beach, near Strike 10 Bowling in Gulfstream Park, regarding a shooting, authorities said.

Hallandale Police Department said the preliminary investigation revealed this to be an "isolated incident."

One victim was transported to Aventura Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Multiple police cars could be seen at the scene; NBC6 cameras captured a crime scene unit van and yellow tape being placed by police.

A tow truck was also seen taking away two cars from the shopping center.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Hallandale Beach
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us