One in critical condition after shooting at Gulfstream Park shopping center in Hallandale Beach

Police are investigating a shooting at the Gulfstream Park shopping center.

Officers responded to 803 Silks Run, Hallandale Beach, near Strike 10 Bowling in Gulfstream Park, regarding a shooting, authorities said.

Hallandale Police Department said the preliminary investigation revealed this to be an "isolated incident."

One victim was transported to Aventura Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Multiple police cars could be seen at the scene; NBC6 cameras captured a crime scene unit van and yellow tape being placed by police.

A tow truck was also seen taking away two cars from the shopping center.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.