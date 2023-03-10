Troopers Investigate Road Rage Shooting on I-95 in Hollywood

Troopers investigated a road rage shooting Friday on Interstate 95 in Hollywood, officials said.

The shooting happened at approximately 3 p.m. at the north I-95 entrance ramp from Hollywood Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators said someone in a black or purple Dodge Challenger shot at a white tractor trailer. The bullet struck the truck's driver's side door, and the subject fled the area.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.