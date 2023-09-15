Tropical Depression 15 forms in the Atlantic, expected to become Tropical Storm Nigel

Tropical Depression 15 has formed in the Atlantic and is expected to become Tropical Storm Nigel as early as tonight.

The storm is headed towards Bermuda and appears like it could become a major hurricane by early next week.

At this time, there is no threat to the Sunshine State.

Lee continues to hold onto hurricane status.

Currently a Category 1 storm, it is looking to make landfall Saturday night across eastern Canada, all the while bringing tropical storm force winds to coastal New England.

Margot is still out there in the Atlantic minding its business and is no threat to land.

Lastly, a tropical wave scheduled to leave the coast of Africa early next week has a low likelihood of development in the next seven days.

Next names on the list are Ophelia & Phillipe