Two cars crash into NW Miami-Dade church, causing damage

Two cars crashed into a church in Northwest Miami-Dade on Thursday morning, causing damage to the outside of the building.

NBC6 cameras on the scene captured two cars completely destroyed after crashing into a church located in the 9000 block of Northwest 22nd Avenue in West Little River.

According to a witness at the scene, there were four occupants in the cars; one had to be extricated. However, this information has not been confirmed by authorities.

NBC6 has reached out to Miami-Dade Police for further information on this incident.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.