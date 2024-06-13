8-year old boy's body found hours after falling from seawall in Boynton Beach

The search for an 8-year old boy who fell off a seawall in Boynton Beach came to a tragic end Thursday.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the child’s body was pulled from the Intracoastal Waterway just after 10:30 a.m.

The 8-year old was reported missing around 6 a.m. Wednesday near North Ocean Boulevard. Deputies said the child was fishing with his father at the Boynton Inlet when he fell into the water.

The boy’s dad spoke to NBC6 affiliate WPTV about the tragedy.

“My son was so important to me,” the boy’s father said. “His passion was fishing. We would be at home and he would beg for me to take him fishing. It’s something we did every day.”

It was not clear what caused the child to fall into the water.