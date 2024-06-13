Boynton Beach

8-year old boy's body found hours after falling from seawall in Boynton Beach

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the child was fishing with his father at the Boynton Inlet when he fell into the water.

By NBC6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The search for an 8-year old boy who fell off a seawall in Boynton Beach came to a tragic end Thursday.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the child’s body was pulled from the Intracoastal Waterway just after 10:30 a.m.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The 8-year old was reported missing around 6 a.m. Wednesday near North Ocean Boulevard. Deputies said the child was fishing with his father at the Boynton Inlet when he fell into the water.

The boy’s dad spoke to NBC6 affiliate WPTV about the tragedy.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

“My son was so important to me,” the boy’s father said. “His passion was fishing. We would be at home and he would beg for me to take him fishing. It’s something we did every day.”

It was not clear what caused the child to fall into the water.

This article tagged under:

Boynton Beachpalm beach countyPalm Beach Sheriff’s Office
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us