Two Hospitalized After Hit-and-Run Crash in Little Havana: Miami Police

Two people were hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood Monday morning.

The incident happened in the area of Northwest 11th Avenue and Northwest 3rd Street when a Range Rover hit a maroon vehicle, officials said.

The Range Rover then crashed into a fence at an apartment building, before multiple people who were inside fled on foot, officials said.

The two female occupants of the maroon vehicle were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where one was in critical and the other in serious condition. Their ages and identities weren't released.

Police said they set up a perimeter in the area to search for the people who were in the Range Rover.

No other information was immediately known.

