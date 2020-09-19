UF Administration Set to Vote on Canceling Spring Break Amid Pandemic

Students at the University of Florida could miss out on the annual college fun known as spring break next March due to the coronavirus pandemic - but the news may not be all that bad.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the school’s faculty senate voted by a nearly 80 percent majority to cancel the one week break, scheduled from March 6th to the 13th, and add another week to the winter break period that was originally scheduled to end on January 4th.

Administrations are expected to make a final decision in the coming weeks.

Officials at the school had proposed making the change after consulting with UF Health in an effort to make the spring semester as “successful and healthy as possible.”

If approved, the spring semester’s new start date would be January 11th.