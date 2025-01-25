Elections

FDLE arrests UK man for illegally voting in 6 elections from 2022 to 2024

James Ross Wightman, 65, first registered to vote in Florida using false information in 2000, officials said.

By Brendan Brightman

Getty Images

A citizen of the United Kingdom who had been living in the United States illegally for decades has been arrested and charged with six counts of voting illegally, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced Friday.

James Ross Wightman, 65, was arrested in Miami Beach on Jan. 24 for allegedly illegally voting in local and national elections in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Officials say Wightman initially registered to vote in Florida in 2000, and had used a fake Ohio birth certificate to renew his driver's license in 2013.

Wightman had previously voluntarily deported from the United States after a drug offense arrest in Hawaii in 1989, according to the FDLE.

The British national has been booked at a state correction center and will face trial on his charges.

This article tagged under:

ElectionsCrime and Courts
