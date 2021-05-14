Universal Orlando Lifts Outdoor Mask Requirement Following New CDC Guidance

Universal Orlando has updated its COVID-19 safety protocols following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The theme park is still requiring facial coverings in all indoor locations including shops and restaurants, but are lifting the mask requirement while outdoors.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Although face coverings are no longer required outdoors, they are still required at all attractions -- from the moment the queue begins until the exit of the ride, Universal said in a statement.

Guests must provide their own facial coverings, and social distancing between groups of people remains at three feet.