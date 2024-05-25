Tampa

Video shows black bear roaming through Tampa neighborhood

While feeding bears is usually discouraged, trappers reportedly set up treats and pastries in a cage to lure it down from a tree

By NBC6

Some Tampa residents caught an unusual sight on Saturday, when a bear was spotted running through a neighborhood.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a black bear ran through an apartment complex before deputies responded to the scene on Saturday morning.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission later confirmed that same bear was spotted up a nearby tree, as trappers worked to re-locate it.

While feeding bears is usually discouraged, trappers set up treats and pastries in a cage to lure it down, according to WFLA, an affiliate of NBC6.

Anyone who spots a bear in their area is urged to reach out to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

