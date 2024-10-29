Video shows man detained at Miami Beach apartment complex after apparent barricade

One person was detained after an apparent barricade situation at a Miami Beach apartment complex, according to witnesses and video of the scene.

A viewer called NBC6 at around 4:15 a.m. to report that police had been outside the apartment on Pennsylvania Avenue between 13th and 14th streets for hours.

Video shows several uniformed officers in SWAT gear knocking on the door of one of the residences, as witnesses said authorities tried to negotiate with a man inside.

A man ultimately surrendered, was handcuffed and taken away in a police car.

According to neighbors, the person detained was upset with people having a party in a courtyard area.

“He’s had numerous run-ins with the cops. They’re always here for him. And I guess the straw was tonight… there was some people throwing a little party out front, and he went and flipped the table, and it landed on a little girl, and the little girl started bleeding,” Micah Smith, who lives nearby, said. “That’s when he went and barricaded himself inside.”

Authorities have not confirmed those details, or the man’s name.

NBC6 cameras did capture a table flipped over and surrounded by glass in a courtyard area of the complex.

The police investigation cleared at around 5 a.m.

NBC6 is working to get more information from police about the situation.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.