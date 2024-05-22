Video shows moment Florida deputies save 1-year-old locked inside hot car

A child trapped inside a locked car in Bunnell, Florida was saved by Flagler Deputies Monday. The incredible rescue was caught on body camera.

In the video obtained by NBC6 affiliate WLTV, a deputy can be seen smashing the window of a burgundy car to save a one-year-old girl who had been inside the hot vehicle for ten minutes.

The child was accidentally locked inside the car along with the keys, according to the girl's mother.

First responders checked on the little girl on scene, despite being locked in the car for several minutes she was okay.

No further information has been provided regarding the toddler's condition. It's also unclear if the mother will be facing any charges related to this incident.