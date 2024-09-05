Video shows suspected burglar rummaging through items outside Miami Springs home

Police are asking for the public's help finding a burglar who was caught on camera rummaging through boxes outside a Miami Springs home.

The crime happened at around 5 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

Ring camera captured the man standing by the pool rummaging through items.

Authorities did not say what he may have taken.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

"If you have any information, please contact the Miami Springs Police Department at 305-888-9711, so we can take this criminal into custody," police wrote in a post on Instagram.