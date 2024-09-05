Caught on Camera

Video shows suspected burglar rummaging through items outside Miami Springs home

Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspect.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are asking for the public's help finding a burglar who was caught on camera rummaging through boxes outside a Miami Springs home.

The crime happened at around 5 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

Ring camera captured the man standing by the pool rummaging through items.

Authorities did not say what he may have taken.

"If you have any information, please contact the Miami Springs Police Department at 305-888-9711, so we can take this criminal into custody," police wrote in a post on Instagram.

This article tagged under:

Caught on CameraMiami Springs
