Volunteers Needed to Help Hurricane Ian Victims With Medical Care

Medical care remains a concern one month after Hurricane Ian hit Florida's west coast, and one group is working to fill that need.

The Medical Reserve Corps, or MRC, is a national network of local volunteers committed to improving the health and safety of communities when a disaster hits.

When Ian hit, more than 100 people died, and the survivors are now left to rebuild with limited services, including one of the most essential, medical care.

“They are relying on us because they can’t do it themselves,” said Dr. Warren Sturman, who heads the Broward County chapter of the Medical Reserve Corps.

Dr. Sturman said MRC is running a medical unit on Sanibel Island and needs volunteers to help run the unit.

“We are asking for any healthcare volunteers or anyone who wants to assist,” he said.

MRC needs several dozen volunteers — not just doctors and nurses, but anyone who wants to help with things like scheduling, communications and other tasks.

“Just having medical personnel is such a calming factor for people in that community,” he added. “We are the only healthcare presence on the island. Just having a presence someone to check them to refill their medications to reassure them is huge.”

Doctors are seeing injuries from the storm and storm cleanup along with routine medical needs.

“We are obligated to help our neighbors on the other side of the state,” said Dr. Sturman

If you would like to help, sign up here and someone will reach out within 48 hours.