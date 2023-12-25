Want to swim up close to a gator? This Homestead non-profit lets you do just that

It feels like every year, we see more and more alligator sightings in Florida, but if you’ve ever wanted to get up close and swim next to one, a non-profit in Homestead is allowing guests to do just that.

The Everglades Outpost Wildlife Rescue is offering a series of tours for people to take part in.

The non-profit was founded in 1991 and was created to take in sick or injured animals, rehabilitate them, and release them back into the wild.

As part of their underwater gator tour, guests could swim for 30 minutes with an alligator in a 30,000 gallon aquatic habitat and see firsthand how this predator maneuvers through the water.

But have no fear, the Everglades Outpost said there is a protective net barrier to help protect swimmers.

Thrill seekers looking to swim with the gator must be 16 years or older to participate and will have to watch a safety briefing before the tour.

When they finally are ready to hit the water, guests will join wildlife expert Chris Gillette for a one-on-one experience.

According to the Everglades Outpost, Gillete has been a professional crocodilian handler for over a decade and has worked with everything from gators to 16-foot crocodiles in the wild.

Touching the gator will not be allowed, but guests will be close enough to see how it behaves, and can even have their picture taken near it.

Guests can also learn about the alligator's background, and how they can raise awareness about nuisance gators in the Sunshine State.

Tickets for the underwater tour cost $250 per person for the 30-minute experience and the Everglades Outpost only does bookings three months in advance.

