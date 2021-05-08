South Florida

Warm, Less Humid Temperatures in South Florida as Cold Front Stalls Just Below the Keys

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you're heading to the Fort Lauderdale Air Show today, you're in luck.

A cold front has pushed through the area and is stalling out right around or just south of the Keys. That is why we have a 10% storm chance today…the front is just close enough to keep the Keys a bit unsettled while Miami and Fort Lauderdale should enjoy a lovely day with lower humidity and seasonable highs in the mid-80s.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Local

Olympics 13 hours ago

North Miami Beach Gymnast, 17, Hopes to Represent USA at Olympics

Florida Keys 15 hours ago

Florida Keys Resort Named One of the Best in World

Sunday is similar with our rain chances up to 20% as the front lifts back to the north. That means we might stay completely dry north of Miami but those showers creep a little farther north to at least Homestead in the afternoon.

Sunday will be a bit more humid, but overall, it is still a pleasant Mother’s Day.

This article tagged under:

South FloridaMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us