Warm, Less Humid Temperatures in South Florida as Cold Front Stalls Just Below the Keys

If you're heading to the Fort Lauderdale Air Show today, you're in luck.

A cold front has pushed through the area and is stalling out right around or just south of the Keys. That is why we have a 10% storm chance today…the front is just close enough to keep the Keys a bit unsettled while Miami and Fort Lauderdale should enjoy a lovely day with lower humidity and seasonable highs in the mid-80s.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Sunday is similar with our rain chances up to 20% as the front lifts back to the north. That means we might stay completely dry north of Miami but those showers creep a little farther north to at least Homestead in the afternoon.

Sunday will be a bit more humid, but overall, it is still a pleasant Mother’s Day.