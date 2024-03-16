Wayward Pelican rescued from drowning by Broward Sheriff Firefighters

Broward Sheriff’s Officer Fire Rescue firefighters rescued a pelican that was caught in a fishing line and was having difficulty trying to stay afloat on Saturday in Dania Beach.

According to a statement by the BSFR, a crew patrolling Dania Beach noticed the pelican in the water having trouble.

Firefighters say they were able to bring the pelican onto their boat and carefully remove the fishing line.

Broward Sheriff's Office firefighters rescued the trapped seagull after it wrapped itself around a utility pole in Broward County.

The pelican was safely transported to the South Florida Wildlife Care Center in Dania Beach for recover, the statement said.

In a separate incident, BSO Firefighters were able to rescue a seagull which was wrapped in a fishing line and trapped on a utility pole in Lauderdale Lakes, according to the statement.