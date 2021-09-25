South Florida

Weather Pattern Continues in South Florida with Sunny Morning, Stormy Afternoon

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you are planning to go to the beach this Saturday, NBC 6 recommends to head out early and pack an umbrella.

Saturday will be similar to the last few days with bright sunshine in the morning and storms in the afternoon, beginning as early as about 11am but peaking by about 2pm. Expect a high of 88°.

Sunday will be a much different day, the first in months, as a rare September cold front moves through South Florida. The best chance of storms will be in the morning up till about lunchtime for Miami and Fort Lauderdale where the afternoon will see increasing sunshine as storms hold on in the Keys until dinner time. Everyone will wake up to lower humidity on Monday morning and three straight days with sunshine and dry weather.

Hurricane Sam is about to be a major storm on its way to Category 4 this weekend. The latest forecast would keep the heart of the storm just north of Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands as it turns up to the north, far away from South Florida. Bermuda will need to monitor next week very closely.

Subtropical Storm Teresa will die out north of Bermuda over the next 24 hours.

