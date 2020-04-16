Website Allows Miami-Dade Public School Families to Search for Nearby Food Distribution Centers

United Teachers of Dade announced Thursday the launch of a new website designed to allow Miami-Dade County Public Schools parents and students to find food distribution centers in their area.

County schools are providing free meals to students at 50 locations across South Florida from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. Parents can pick up meals for multiple days at a time, and now they can search for their nearest distribution center using the site.

“We realize there are still thousands of families in Miami-Dade who have no idea this free nutrition resource is available to them," said Karla Hernández-Mats, the president of United Teachers of Dade.

"Providing this dedicated hub to access information as M-DCPS launches a new schedule is a way to help bridge the gap and ensure that no family has to worry about food insecurity during this already difficult time.”

In a press release, the Union said that over 70% of Miami-Dade County Public Schools students and families rely on free or reduced lunch, amounting to over 250,000 students in the area who are now facing food insecurity due to school closures amid the pandemic.

Beginning on April 20, selected distribution locations will be providing bulk meals for the week. To facilitate the process, parents are encouraged to bring school ID for each child at pick-up.