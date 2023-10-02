Florida

What is the minimum wage in Florida? Here's how it compares to other states in the US

The minimum wage went to $10 an hour in 2021, to $11 on in 2022 and is required to increase by $1 each year until it hits $15 an hour on Sept. 30, 2026

By News Service Florida and Monica Galarza

Florida’s minimum wage increased to $12 an hour on Sept. 30, as the state continues carrying out a constitutional amendment that eventually will lead to a $15 minimum wage.

Voters in 2020 approved the constitutional amendment, which was spearheaded by prominent Orlando lawyer John Morgan.

The minimum wage went to $10 an hour on Sept. 30, 2021, and $11 on Sept. 30, 2022.

It is required to increase by $1 each year until it hits $15 an hour on Sept. 30, 2026.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

After that, it will increase based on inflation.

Across the country, minimum wage ranges from $5.15 in states like Wyoming an Georgia to $15.74 in states like Washington, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Others like Louisiana and Mississippi don't have a minimum wage and American Samoa has special minimum wage rates.

Local

Caught on Camera 10 mins ago

New video shows drive-by shooting in NW Miami-Dade that left man critically injured

Miami Heat 16 mins ago

Jimmy Butler breaks out new 'emo' look for Heat media day

For a full list of the minimum wage rates across the country, click here.

The minimum wage for tipped employees will go to $8.98 an hour this year, as employers can take what is known as a “tip credit” of $3.02, according to information on the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association website.

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.

This article tagged under:

FloridaDepartment of Laborminimum wage
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us