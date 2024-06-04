‘A good man': Wife of 24 years mourns Miami Norland Senior High football coach

India Smith was in Georgia when she got the news that someone shot and killed her husband Keon Bernard Smith, a beloved football coach at Miami Norland Senior High School.

“He was a good man, he was a good man,” India Smith said. “He doesn't have the opportunity to coach his final son who want to play football.”

Keon Smith was killed early Monday in the area of Northwest 132nd Street and Northwest 28th Avenue.

He was supposed to drive up to Georgia this week, India Smith said. But she had to make the difficult drive down to South Florida instead.

The two were married for nearly 24 years and have eight children and two grandchildren.

Miami Norland Senior High School Keon Smith

Police are investigating but said they had no suspect information. The family said Keon Smith was romantically involved with someone else and that he possibly lost his life after a jealousy situation turned violent. His wife said everyone makes mistakes.

“He's not a bad person, he's not a troublemaker,” India Smith said.

Keon Smith's uncle thinks police know who they are looking for, but they’re hoping he comes forward.

"Turn yourself in buddy, turn yourself in, because you took a life and you took a life of somebody well-liked. And I really don’t know what happened but it’s not worth it. Turn yourself in," Thomas Black said.

“Please turn yourself in, he didn't deserve this,” India Smith said.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.