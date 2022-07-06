Coral Gables

Window Washer Falls to Death From Scaffolding in Coral Gables

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. at a building near Salzedo Street and Alhambra Circle

A window washer died after falling from scaffolding in Coral Gables Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. at a building near Salzedo Street and Alhambra Circle.

Coral Gables Fire Rescue officials said the man, who was in his 40s, fell from the scaffold and died at the scene.

Footage showed the man's body covered by a yellow tarp in the middle of the street.

Officials said they didn't know what caused the man to fall.

No other information was immediately known.

