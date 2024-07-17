Woman accused of leaving child in hot car while on Walmart shopping spree in Hollywood

A woman is accused of leaving a child in a hot car while she went shopping in Walmart over the weekend, Hollywood Police said.

Officers responded to the Walmart store along State Road 7 in Hollywood around 3:00 p.m. Sunday. The vehicle was not running and the window was slight cracked, police confirmed.

Anastasiya Motalava, 34, was reportedly observed on surveillance cameras shopping for more than 30 minutes while the child was inside the vehicle. The condition of the child was unclear.

Motalava was taken into custody and charged with child neglect, police said.

She appeared in court on Monday and has since bonded out.