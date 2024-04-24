Heavy traffic after woman dies trying to cross I-95 North

Two lanes remain open as police investigate a fatal accident on I-95 North in the area of NW 2 Street.
According to FHP, a pedestrian attempted to cross the roadway when she was struck by an oncoming white Honda SUV.
The woman died on scene as a result of her injuries, reported FHP.
Chopper 6 over the scene showed traffic barely moving and completely backed up to US-1.
This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.