Heavy traffic after woman dies trying to cross I-95 North

Two lanes remain open as police investigate a fatal accident on I-95 North in the area of NW 2 Street.

According to FHP, a pedestrian attempted to cross the roadway when she was struck by an oncoming white Honda SUV.

The woman died on scene as a result of her injuries, reported FHP.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed traffic barely moving and completely backed up to US-1.

TRAFFIC ALERT: We are assisting @FHPMiami with an accident involving a pedestrian at Northbound I-95 and SW 8 Street exit (Exit 2A). Expect delays and road closures on SW 8 Street and I-95. MV pic.twitter.com/EPWyxFN5sr — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 24, 2024

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.