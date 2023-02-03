Woman Dies After Alfa Romeo Crashes on I-95 in Miami-Dade: FHP

A woman was killed after the Alfa Romeo she was a passenger in crashed on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County Friday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash took place just before 4 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Ives Dairy Road.

According to the FHP, the car lost control and went off the roadway before it crashed into a traffic control box.

The woman, who was not identified, was taken to Aventura Hospital where she later died. The male driver was also taken to Aventura Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

An investigation continues into the crash.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.