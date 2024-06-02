Miami-Dade County

Woman found shot to death inside car in NW Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to the area of 20th Avenue and Northwest 65th Street in Gladeview shortly after 11 p.m. and found a woman inside a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds

By NBC6

NBC 6

Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside a car in northwest Miami-Dade late Saturday night.

Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to the area of 20th Avenue and Northwest 65th Street in Gladeview shortly after 11 p.m. and found a woman inside a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the woman dead. Her identity hasn't been released.

Police said they had no information about possible suspects but said the incident remains under investigation.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us