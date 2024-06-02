Woman found shot to death inside car in NW Miami-Dade

Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside a car in northwest Miami-Dade late Saturday night.

Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to the area of 20th Avenue and Northwest 65th Street in Gladeview shortly after 11 p.m. and found a woman inside a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the woman dead. Her identity hasn't been released.

Police said they had no information about possible suspects but said the incident remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.