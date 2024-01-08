Woman hospitalized after man shoots her during verbal altercation in West Little River

Miami-Dade police are investigating after a shooting Sunday evening left a woman injured in West Little River, officials said.

According to police, at around 6:47 p.m. on Sunday officers responded to the area of Northwest 31st Avenue and 95th Street in West Little River to reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s), authorities said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported her to an area hospital in stable condition.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Detectives said that the preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and a man were involved in a verbal altercation, which escalated when he shot her.

At this time, police have not released any information on the suspect or if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.