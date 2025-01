A police investigation was underway Friday on I-595 in Davie after fire officials said they responded to a shooting.

The incident happened at around 7:50 p.m. on the westbound side just before the exit on Hiatus and Flamingo roads.

Davie Fire officials said they transported a woman to Broward Medical Center. Her condition remains unclear.

First responders blocked off part of the off-ramp for the investigation. A dark-colored SUV was surrounded by caution tape.

Further details were not available.