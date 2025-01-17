Woman killed in ‘suspicious' Deerfield Beach house fire: Authorities

One woman died in a house fire in Deerfield Beach on Thursday morning that the Broward Sheriff's Office Fire Rescue is calling "suspicious in nature."

When firefighters got on scene at about 4:30 a.m., they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from one side of a duplex on NW 43rd Street and NW 4th Avenue, BSO Battalion Chief Michael Kane said.

The victim was found deceased in a back bedroom, he said.

The family next to the unit that caught fire was able to escape, and the fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes, Kane said.

The battalion chief did not elaborate after saying the fire was "suspicious in nature," and said the cause of the fire "is not being released at this time."

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.