Woman killed in wrong-way crash on Palmetto Expressway in Miami Lakes

A woman was killed in a wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway early Friday, Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened at around 2:39 a.m. The driver of a white Hyundai sedan was going south in the northbound lanes in the area of NW 154th Street, according to FHP.

She hit a silver Toyota sedan that was going north, FHP said.

The driver of the Hyundai died at the scene, authorities said.

The woman behind the wheel of the Toyota was flown to Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries.

The northbound lanes of State Road 826 are currently closed, with traffic being diverted onto NW 154th Street.