Palmetto Expressway

Woman killed in wrong-way crash on Palmetto Expressway in Miami Lakes

It happened at around 2:39 a.m. on the Palmetto Expressway near NW 154th Street, according to FHP

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman was killed in a wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway early Friday, Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened at around 2:39 a.m. The driver of a white Hyundai sedan was going south in the northbound lanes in the area of NW 154th Street, according to FHP.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

She hit a silver Toyota sedan that was going north, FHP said.

The driver of the Hyundai died at the scene, authorities said.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The woman behind the wheel of the Toyota was flown to Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries.

The northbound lanes of State Road 826 are currently closed, with traffic being diverted onto NW 154th Street.

This article tagged under:

Palmetto ExpresswayMiami LakesCar crashescar crash
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us