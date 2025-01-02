Woman struck and killed after getting off bus in Tamarac identified

Authorities have identified a woman who was struck and killed shortly after she got off a bus in Tamarac.

The incident happened Monday afternoon near the intersection of West McNab Road and University Drive.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said 23-year-old Katherine Campbell had just exited a Broward County Transit bus and was crossing West McNab Road when she was struck by a GMC Arcadia.

Campbell was jogging across the road in front of the SUV when she was struck by the front passenger side of the vehicle, whose driver stopped at the scene, BSO officials said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

Tamarac Fire Rescue responded and rushed Campbell to Broward Health Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

"Detectives say the location where Campbell was struck was outside of a designated pedestrian crosswalk and eastbound traffic had a green light," BSO said in a statement Wednesday. "Neither excessive speed nor impairment of the driver are considered contributing factors to the cause of the crash."

The incident remains under investigation.