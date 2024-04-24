Woman struck and killed by car while trying to cross I-95 in Miami

A woman was struck and killed while trying to cross Interstate 95 in Miami Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. on I-95 north in the area of Northwest 2nd Street.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the pedestrian was attempting to cross the roadway when she was struck by an oncoming white Honda SUV.

The woman died at the scene as a result of her injuries, FHP officials said. Her identity hasn't been released.

The incident caused major traffic delays throughout much of the morning. Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed traffic barely moving and completely backed up to US-1 at one point.

TRAFFIC ALERT: We are assisting @FHPMiami with an accident involving a pedestrian at Northbound I-95 and SW 8 Street exit (Exit 2A). Expect delays and road closures on SW 8 Street and I-95. MV pic.twitter.com/EPWyxFN5sr — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 24, 2024

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.