Miami-Dade County

Woman struck and killed by car while trying to cross I-95 in Miami

Chopper 6 over the scene showed traffic barely moving and completely backed up to US-1 at one point

By Maria Fernanda Toledo

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman was struck and killed while trying to cross Interstate 95 in Miami Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. on I-95 north in the area of Northwest 2nd Street.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the pedestrian was attempting to cross the roadway when she was struck by an oncoming white Honda SUV.

The woman died at the scene as a result of her injuries, FHP officials said. Her identity hasn't been released.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The incident caused major traffic delays throughout much of the morning. Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed traffic barely moving and completely backed up to US-1 at one point.

The incident remains under investigation.

Local

First Alert Traffic 1 hour ago

Lexus Corporate Run, all you need to know about how it might affect Downtown Miami traffic

Indian River County 3 hours ago

Man accused of bringing drugs to ICU patient, causing near-fatal overdoses

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyFirst Alert TrafficI-95
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us