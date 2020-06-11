Woman Who Allegedly Drove Through Barricades Near Mar-a-Lago Pleads Insanity

A woman who is accused of leading officers on a chase after breaking through barricades near the Mar-a-Lago resort of President Donald Trump ahead of his January visit has plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

Hannah Roemhild faces charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon and fleeing and resisting an officer.

On Wednesday, she "entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity," which was filed by her lawyer.

Roemhild was arrested Jan. 31 after she was seen dancing on her vehicle before driving through the checkpoints set up along South Ocean Boulevard ahead of the weekend visit.

Two Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies and a Secret Service agent opened fire, but no one was injured.

Roemhild later picked up her mother at Palm Beach International Airport before being arrested at a motel in West Palm Beach.