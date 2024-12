A woman's body was found on northbound Interstate 95 on Saturday in Northeast Miami-Dade, police said.

Miami-Dade police confirmed that their homicide department was investigating the death of the unknown woman.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Police activity closed the ramp at NE 203rd Street and Ives Dairy Road.

Currently, two lanes are blocked on I-95.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.