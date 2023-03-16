Women's History Month: CEO Helping Promote Growth, Development in Downtown Fort Lauderdale

As we continue to celebrate Women's History Month, we bring you the inspiring story of Jenni Morejon, the first female CEO of the Fort Lauderdale Downtown Development Authority.

The DDA has been working towards promoting growth and investment in Downtown Fort Lauderdale since 1965. Under Morejon's leadership, the city has become a global destination that continuously evolves while inspiring all to live like locals.

Morejon's journey to becoming the CEO began over two decades ago as an entry-level planner for the city. She then worked her way up to be named the director of the Sustainable Development Department. Under her leadership, the department processed a then-record number of development applications and building permits.

In her current role, Morejon is continuing to drive growth and investment in the downtown area. Her efforts are not only inspiring, but they are also making a real impact on the community and inviting women to join the field.

"It takes time to build confidence in a male-dominated workforce when you're sometimes the only woman in the room," she said, adding she knows that her work is setting the stage for the next generation of women to come in and lead the agency.

One project that Jenni and her team at the DDA are excited about is the revitalization of Huizenga Park. The 2.1-acre riverfront park in the heart of downtown is set to become a work, play and eat space set to be completed in 2024.

Morejon's story is a reminder that women have the power to make a real difference in their communities, and we celebrate her as a true leader in the growth and development of Fort Lauderdale's downtown area.