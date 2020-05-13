Florida

“You Saved My Life”: Central Florida Woman Saves Choking Neighbor Outside Home

Billy Bass said he was eating a piece of steak at his home near Orlando last week when it got stuck in his throat.

WESH-TV

A Central Florida woman is being labeled a hero after video captured her saving her neighbor’s life while he was choking on a piece of meat.

Billy Bass told NBC affiliate WESH-TV that he was eating a piece of steak at his home near Orlando last week when it got stuck in his throat. In a panic, Bass ran across the street to the home of neighbor Karen Aranda.

Video outside the front door of Aranda’s home showed her and a man in the home come outside and begin to help. Aranda came up from behind of Bass and was able to get the meat out on her first try.

Local

food distribution May 4

Where to Find Food Distributions Happening This Week in South Florida

Apr 30

Class of 2020: NBC 6’s Virtual High School Yearbook

Bass was not injured, calling Aranda his “wonder woman.”

“I was shaken up, she was shaken up,” he told the station. “We just hugged each others, embraced and I said ‘you saved my life’.”

This article tagged under:

FloridaOrlandoCaught on Camera
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us