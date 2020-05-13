“You Saved My Life”: Central Florida Woman Saves Choking Neighbor Outside Home

A Central Florida woman is being labeled a hero after video captured her saving her neighbor’s life while he was choking on a piece of meat.

Billy Bass told NBC affiliate WESH-TV that he was eating a piece of steak at his home near Orlando last week when it got stuck in his throat. In a panic, Bass ran across the street to the home of neighbor Karen Aranda.

Video outside the front door of Aranda’s home showed her and a man in the home come outside and begin to help. Aranda came up from behind of Bass and was able to get the meat out on her first try.

Bass was not injured, calling Aranda his “wonder woman.”

“I was shaken up, she was shaken up,” he told the station. “We just hugged each others, embraced and I said ‘you saved my life’.”