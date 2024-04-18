Missing child alert issued for 7-month-old baby

Police are searching for a 7-month-old baby last seen in Sebring, Florida.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert on Thursday for Kansi Edwards, who was last seen in the 2800 block of State Road 17 North in Sebring, Florida.

Edwards is described as 1-foot-6 with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green onesie, authorities said.

Please share this post! A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Kansi Edwards, 7 months old, last seen in Sebring, FL. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Sebring Police Department at 863-402-7235 or 911. pic.twitter.com/PT3iqCqfRS — FDLE (@fdlepio) April 18, 2024

He may be in the company of a 22-year-old woman named Alexis Thomas. She is described as 5-foot-4 with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police also mentioned she was last seen wearing a tan shirt and has various tattoos of symbols on the fingers of her left hand.

Authorities ask anyone who might have any information on the whereabouts of this child to please contact the Sebring Police Department at 863-402-7235 or 911.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.