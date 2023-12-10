Massive 52-foot fin whale washes up on San Diego beach

A dead 52-foot fin whale washed up on Pacific Beach in San Diego Sunday morning.

The whale came ashore sometime before 9:30 a.m. Dozens of spectators as well as personnel from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, including firefighters and lifeguards, and the San Diego Police Department were seen gathering around the whale, with some people even running up to it and touching it.

Lifeguards were heard warning spectators through loudspeakers on their vehicles to stay away while officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration investigated.

NOAA researchers worked with lifeguards to create a perimeter around the whale. They were seen taking photos and collecting data.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Dana Williams / NBC 7 San Diego A whale is shown on Pacific Beach in San Diego after washing ashore, Dec. 10, 2023.

The whale appeared to be bleeding from its side. Lifeguards attempted to tow the whale back out to the ocean by connecting its tail to a small boat, but it was unsuccessful.

Michael Milstein, a public affairs officer with NOAA, said the whale is a female juvenile. He said the blood seen on the whale’s side was likely from birds pecking at it. It does not appear to have any propeller marks or gashes, which would be typical if it were hit by a vessel. It was not immediately clear how how the whale died.

“It’s definitely something that I feel like never really happens on, like, public beaches. I feel like not many people see it very often,” said Audrey Hagger, who was walking with her dad. “It’s unfortunate.”

Milstein said while they encourage people to appreciate the whale, they warned bystanders and pets to stay away from it and give researchers their space. Because the cause of death is still unknown, the whale could have an underlying illness, he added.

Dana Williams / NBC 7 San Diego A crowd gathers to look at a whale that washed ashore on Pacific Beach in San Diego, Dec. 10, 2023.

The fin whale is the second-largest whale species on earth, behind only the blue whale. They are also considered endangered and are, “fairly rare,” according to Milstein. This whale could weigh up to 100,00 pounds.

Cynthia Polis is a nearby resident and called the incident "super sad."

”We’ve lived here for a long time. This is the first time we’ve ever seen this so it’s heartbreaking," Polis said.

NOAA is working to remove the whale from the beach as soon as possible. The agency plans to tow it off-shore, with the help of high-tide and heavy equipment, and let it sink.