Amber Alert Issued For 7-Year-Old Boy From Gary, Indiana

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old boy from Gary, Indiana, who is believed to be in "extreme danger," according to police.

The Gary Police Department says 7-year-old Christopher Green was last seen Saturday morning at 9:07 a.m. in Gary, Indiana wearing a black and red button up shirt with black pants.

Police say Christopher stands 4-feet tall and weighs 95 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The first suspect, Shanae Brown, is a 40-year-old woman who stands 6-foot, 1-inch tall and weights approximately 250 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue pants.

Helen Willis, 58, is police's second suspect and she stands 5-foot, 3-inches tall and weights about 240 pounds, officials said.

The two are driving a gray 2017 Toyota Camry with Maryland registration LJA617, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gary Police Department at 219-660-0000 or call 911.