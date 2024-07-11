Asia-Pacific markets set for mixed open amid suspected yen intervention; U.S. inflation cools more than expected

Early Friday, the yen also strengthened against the dollar after the U.S. inflation data release, prompting analysts and traders to suspect a possible intervention from the country's ministry of finance.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 is set to breach its all-time closing high, based off futures data.

Asia-Pacific markets were set to open mixed on Friday after inflation readings for June in the U.S. came in at the lowest level in about three years and giving the Federal Reserve more impetus to lower rates.

The consumer price index rose at 3% year-on-year, a slower rise than the 3.3% in May.

Core inflation — which strips out food and energy costs, increased 0.1% monthly and 3.3% from a year ago, compared with respective forecasts for 0.2% and 3.4%.

Early Friday, the yen also suddenly strengthened against the dollar after the U.S. inflation data release, prompting analysts and traders to suspect a possible intervention from the country's ministry of finance.

The yen traded at 158.55 against the U.S. dollar at roughly 12 a.m. Tokyo time after trading around 161.52 late Thursday. It was the yen's biggest daily rise since late 2022, according to Reuters.

Japan's Nikkei 225 futures pointed to a lower open for the market, after three straight days of setting new closing highs and reaching an all-time high on Thursday.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 41,815 and its counterpart in Osaka stood at 41,630 compared to the previous close of 42,224.02.

Futures for Australia's S&P/ASX 200 stood at 7,914, slightly lower than its last close of 7,889.6. At this level, the index would surpass its all time closing high of 7,896.9 set on March 28.

Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were at 17,978, lower than the HSI's last close of 17,832.33.

Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 retreated from a record as investors rotated out of the big technology winners of the year, including Nvidia and Meta Platforms.

The broad market index fell 0.88%, retreating from a record it touched earlier in the session.

The Nasdaq Composite also pulled back 1.95%, after also hitting a new record earlier in the trading day and weighed down by a decline of more than 5% in Nvidia.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.08%.

—CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han and Brian Evans contributed to this report.