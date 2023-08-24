Drug suspect dies after NYPD sergeant knocks him off scooter with picnic cooler

A 20-year-old man died Wednesday after a police sergeant with the NYPD hurled a picnic cooler at suspect as he rode away on a scooter, law enforcement sources and multiple officials said a day later.

Sergeant Erik Duran is now being suspended as police and state officials begin an investigation into how the afternoon encounter in the Bronx led to the death of Eric Duprey, officials confirmed Thursday.

New York Attorney General Letitia James identified the 20-year-old man who died and announced the investigation her office would undertake pursuant to state law. The attorney general is required to look into deaths at the hands of police in the state.

Duprey was allegedly attempting to flee down Aqueduct Avenue when the NYPD sergeant made the move to stop the 20-year-old. Sources said Duprey was wanted on a narcotics matter, but further specifics were not clear.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The force of the cooler knocked the man to the ground where he apparently knocked his head. Duprey was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, the sources said.

The NYPD tweeted out a brief statement confirming the sergeant's suspension. They also said the city medical examiner will determine Duprey's cause of death.

"The NYPD is committed to ensuring that there will be a full, thorough, and transparent investigation of this incident to determine the facts and to take the appropriate steps forward," the statement concluded.

Please read our official statement. pic.twitter.com/3sTyJmLKSS — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 24, 2023

Duran joined the NYPD in 2010 and has been recognized by the department dozens of times for what it deems excellent and meritorious police service, according to a police personnel database.

Duran's disciplinary record includes a substantiated complaint last year for abusing his authority during a stop, according to the city's Civilian Complaint Review Board.